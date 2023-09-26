Kroger’s 5th annual peanut butter drive benefits Feeding America

This fall, you can help local foodbanks and feed those with food insecurity.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Hunger is a serious issue for many in America. According to the non-profit Feeding America, the issue of hunger was made worse by the COVID pandemic, with forty-nine million people turning to food banks and community programs in 2022. However, Kroger is hoping to help those in need, and they want your help as well.

Coinciding with Hunger Action Month, Kroger is teaming up with Feeding America for the fifth year in a row to hold a peanut butter drive in their Mid-Atlantic stores until October 10th. They are asking for donations of peanut butter as part of their “Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation.” James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, says the campaign’s focus on peanut butter wasn’t a nutty choice; this sandwich ingredient is always in demand at food banks.

“It’s a shelf-stable protein, and it’s a great product for those families facing food insecurity and one of the products that is most requested by those visiting our food bank partners, so we came up with the idea to host a peanut butter drive and encourage customers to purchase peanut butter and donate it in our stores,” says Menees.

If you would like to contribute some peanut butter to the drive, simply drop off your peanut butter jars in the marked basket near the front of the store. In addition, you can donate by rounding up at the register, with 100 percent of all donations during September going to local food banks.

