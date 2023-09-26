Former vet building being eyed for low cost spay-neuter clinic

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The head of a task force appointed by the Mercer County Commission to figure out logistics for a low cost spay neuter clinic says they’ve nailed down two locations for the possible clinic. Rachel Sawyers says they’re hoping to lease to own the former Veterinary Associates building on Cumberland Road.

She says she was given a tour of the building by a real estate agent who notified her there are other potential buyers for the building. She says the task force does have a back up plan which involves renting a space at the Bluefield Plaza. She says her ultimate goal is to buy land and building their own space but that plan will have to wait.

“We’ll be approaching different foundations and also the state of West Virginia for grant funding. The City of Bluefield, the City of Princeton and the Mercer County Commission have all said they can help with funding. We just have to find out where we can get the money from,” said Sawyers.

Sawyers says she does have interest from potential staff to help run the facility. She says the task force should know within a couple of weeks what building they’ll be deciding to use.

