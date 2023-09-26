Cool and cloudy to the east, warmer and sunnier to the west

Today will bring quite a bit of cloud cover, cooler temperatures in the 60s, and some mist for our eastern facing slopes. Our western facing slopes will have a better shot at seeing some sunshine as temperatures climb into the 70s.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and a few spotty showers are possible at times. Low temperatures will dip down into the 50s and low 60s.

An area of low pressure will move into the region tomorrow/Thursday. It will bring us cloudy skies and some occasional showers. Temperatures will remain below average in the 60s for most on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

Other than a stray shower, we should dry up throughout the day on Friday. Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Mainly sunny skies return to the region just in time for the weekend as highs climb into the 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

