Concord University joins international physics collaboration

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University has been accepted as an institutional member of the COHERENT Collaboration at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. CU is one of only three undergraduate institutions in the international, 24-member team. Other members include Duke University, NC State, Carnegie Mellon University, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Virginia Tech, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, and Sandia National Laboratories.

Dr. Tulasi Subedi, a physicist in Concord’s Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences, will work with data from the Spallation Neutron Source which is funded from the U.S. Department of Energy.

According to a release from CU, Dr. Subedi is passionate about teaching physics and helping students to comprehend physics concepts and their application to other disciplines. His academic focus is to provide interdisciplinary research experience to students in data analysis, machine learning, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, and particle physics.

Dr. Subedi says of the project, “The COHERENT Collaboration measures neutrino scattering with atomic nuclei and is one of the tests for the Standard Model of particle physics. Neutrino scattering plays a role in supernova explosion processes in large stars and will be helpful in understanding nuclear structure in atoms. The collaboration offers access to advanced research facilities and resources which enables faculty and students to actively contribute to groundbreaking research projects. This participation strengthens the university’s reputation as a collaborator in international collaborative efforts, representing our commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and research.”

Oak Ridge National Laboratory delivers scientific discoveries and technical breakthroughs needed to realize solutions in energy and national security and provides economic benefit to the nation. They address national needs through impactful research and world-leading research centers. Their wide range of partnerships with other US Department of Energy laboratories and programs, universities, and industry allows them to pair strengths with others for outstanding contributions to science.

Students can participate in physics research through Concord’s physics minor and majors in chemistry and computer science. Interested students can contact Dr. Subedi at tsubedi@concord.edu or 304-384-6025. Additional information on the collaboration can be found at https://sites.duke.edu/coherent/for-the-public/.

