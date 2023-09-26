W.Va. childcare centers brace for cuts amid loss in federal funding

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) -With federal funding for childcare centers across the country set to expire on Saturday, some local daycares in Southern West Virginia are bracing for some tough decisions -- either cut back on staff and services or increase prices for parents.

The 24-billion dollar Childcare Stabilization funding passed as part of the American Rescue Plan in 2021 expires on Saturday. The funding was used to help more than 220,000 childcare programs stay afloat in the sea of uncertainty that was the Pandemic. But now that the funding is going away, some center operators worry whether they will be able to survive with what’s left.

In Oak Hill, the federal funding brought in nearly $27,000 a month to ‘A Place to Grow’ in Oak Hill. Owner Melissa Colagrosso used the funding to provide staff 400 dollars a month in attendance bonuses. “What this equates to is all of my staff just had a 400 dollar a month pay cut.”

Many places across Southern West Virginia are considered childcare deserts, where available programs are hard to find. For those who are able to secure services, it comes at a cost. According to data from the U.S. Dept. of Labor, in Raleigh County, for example, childcare expenses make up nearly 14 percent of the median family income.

In examining the U.S. Dept. of Labor’s interactive map, there is a strong correlation between the percentage of the family budget paid toward childcare and the Labor Force Participation rate among women. In Raleigh County, for example, that rate stands at 59 percent. But as you look at areas where expenses make up a smaller portion of the family budget, a trend emerges -- more women participating in the work force. Childcare Prices as a Share of Median Family Income by Age of Children and Care Setting | U.S. Department of Labor (dol.gov)

For Colagrosso, it is not just an issue affecting families with small children, but one affecting the entire state’s economy. “When you’re in line at a restaurant and you hear “oh so sorry we’re short staffed,” I guarantee you that waitress did not have childcare. Every business is affected by not having childcare.”

Colagrosso said roughly 80 percent of a child’s brain development occurs within the first thousand days of life. Yet the shortage in providers sometimes puts in her a situation where she has to turn away potential foster parents because they cannot work and foster a child.

“Brain development is critical in those early years. The first thousand days is critical to early brain development, and we need to hit those milestones. That happens in quality early childhood development programs.”

The New River Gorge Regional Economic Development Authority’s Executive Director Jina Belcher is charged with bringing in businesses and keeping them in West Virginia. She would like to see a state task force dedicated to addressing the childcare issue.

“Obviously a lot of women who have to exit the work force do so because it is a wash. They pay for childcare and bring home a pay day and there’s not much left after paying childcare so it makes more sense to stay home with the child.”

“So we do have to look at employer-based subsidies, employers paying into childcare, and supporting employers that pay into childcare. We need to look at legislation that has already passed to help employer-based childcare and how we can open that up and allow it to be more flexible.”

While the federal Pandemic funding is expiring, a spokesperson for Sen. Joe Manchin said lawmakers recently passed a substantial increase to the Child Care Development Block Grant, which helps low-income families pay for childcare and will help offset the loss in operating costs.

“Senator Manchin continues to support policies that give every child a chance to achieve the American dream starting with access to early childhood education. This includes $8.7 billion for the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) in the markup of the Senate FY 2024 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education funding bill, a $700 million increase from the previous year’s appropriation. In addition, Senator Manchin secured more than $76 million for Head Start programs across West Virginia in 2023.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito also supported the increase which passed through committee in July. The spending measure has yet to be passed by both houses and signed by the President. Capito Secures West Virginia Health, Education, and Workforce Priorities in Committee-Passed Funding Bill (senate.gov)

