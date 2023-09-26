Skip to content
News
Precision Weather
Sports
Community Calendar
Coronavirus
Contests
Watch Live
Get Our Apps
Contact Us
Advertise at WVVA
Home
News
All Points Bulletin
Education
Get the WVVA News App
Good News
Health
Hometown Hero
In Focus
National
Politics
Small Business Wednesday
Teacher of the Month
WVVA Today
Meet the News Team
Coronavirus
Precision Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps and Conditions
WVVA Weather Cam Network
Meteorology Monday
Weather Service Alerts
Get the Weather App
Snow Patrol Closings & Delays
Community Calendar
Contests
Sports
Football Friday
Scoreboard
High School
College Sports
Sunday Night NFL Football
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Watch
Livestream
6.1 NBC Network
6.2 The Two Virginias' CW
6.3 MeTV Two Virginias'
6.4 Court TV
6.5 Start TV
Contact Us
WVVA Careers
Get Our Apps
Sign up for WVVA Newsletters
Advertise at WVVA
Submit Photos and Videos
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Press Releases
Latest Newscasts
Birthdays: 9.26.23
Happy Birthday to all who celebrate on this day!
By
Joshua Bolden
Updated: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Birthdays: 9.26.23
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Fired Tazewell County deputy’s initial court date set
One dead after single-vehicle crash
Bluefield University student killed in Monroe County crash
61-year-old reportedly falls off cliff, found dead 150 ft. below Blue Ridge Parkway
Sharpe Hospital employee charged with sexual crime against patient
Latest News
Wishing the absolute best to WVVA’s Meteorologist Collin Rogers as heads to his next adventure!
Birthdays: 9.27.23
#ChuckMathenaMonday: Shake, Rattle & Roll--Elvis comes to Princeton, WV this October
The morning crew welcomes new co-anchor & Tazewell County’s own Taylor Hankins to WVVA Today