Bald eagle being treated by Three Rivers Avian Center after being hit by vehicle

A 4-year-old bad eagle was hit by a car on Monday on I-64 near Dawson.
A 4-year-old bad eagle was hit by a car on Monday on I-64 near Dawson.(Three Rivers Avian Center)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A 4-year-old bad eagle was hit by a car on Monday on I-64 near Dawson.

According to a post by Three Rivers Avian Center, the eagle was saved by a person living nearby and the WVDNR Police, it was into care within less than an hour from the time it was found.

The eagle has a concussion and some spinal cord bruising that is keeping him from being able to stand. When he came in yesterday, his feet were balled up from the impact, but by the end of the day they had opened up.

The Center said they are hoping that he will be able to stand today. He is not dangerously high in lead toxicity, it’s actually pretty low.

For now, he is on meds for pain and swelling and remains in intensive care.

