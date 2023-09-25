Toys for Tots to kick off season with charity shooting match

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots is preparing for the upcoming Christmas season. To kick things off, Toys for Tots is partnering with the Triangle Sportsman’s Club for the first time to hold an eight-stage, steel-challenge, shooting match this Saturday, September 30th. The cost to participate in this charity match is a new unwrapped toy valued at $25 or more or a cash fee. Lunch is included as well. Tony Graham, the president of the Triangle Sportsman’s Club says this is a great way to have a fun weekend with friends while helping support kids who may otherwise not get anything for Christmas.

“Sometimes when you donate, all you get is a thank you, a handshake, or a pat on the back. This way, you can come out and do something, have some fun, enjoy the great outdoors, socialize with people that like to do the same things you do and also support a very good cause,” says Graham.

Again, this will be held Saturday, September 30th at 9:00 am at the Triangle Sportsman’s Club (770 Triangle Road, Bluefield, Virginia). Bring a new, unwrapped toy or $25 and $10 for additional guns you would like to compete with. You can preregister using the “Practiscore” app on Apple or Android and search for Bluefield.

