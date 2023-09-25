Tazewell County man wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery game

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - William Allison, of Tazewell County, won big after playing a Virginia Lottery game.

Allison won $100,000 playing the Virginia Lottery’s Crossword Connect 5X game. This game is one of dozens of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 up to the $100,000 top prize. This is the fifth top prize claimed, which means one more remains unclaimed.

The chances of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,224,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.83.

According to a release from the Virginia Lottery, Allison bought his ticket at Cargo Oil, located at 812 East Fincastle Turnpike in Tazewell.

Mr. Allison, who is retired, said he has no plans for his winnings except to pay bills.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

Allison lives in Tazewell County, which received more than $5 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

