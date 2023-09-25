The morning crew welcomes new co-anchor & Tazewell County’s own Taylor Hankins to WVVA Today
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A familiar face is joining WVVA’s flagship morning shows as the newest co-anchor, Taylor Hankins.
Hankins is a Tazewell County native who proudly calls the Two Virginias home.
Prior to joining the morning show, Taylor anchored weekends on WVVA as well as reported for WVVA’s evening newscasts.
Hankins also hosts our public affairs program, InFocus on Sundays at 9 AM.
Join the morning crew daily from 5 AM - 7 AM following ‘Early Today’ & before ‘The Today Show’
