The morning crew welcomes new co-anchor & Tazewell County’s own Taylor Hankins to WVVA Today

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A familiar face is joining WVVA’s flagship morning shows as the newest co-anchor, Taylor Hankins.

Hankins is a Tazewell County native who proudly calls the Two Virginias home.

Prior to joining the morning show, Taylor anchored weekends on WVVA as well as reported for WVVA’s evening newscasts.

Taylor attended Virginia Commonwealth University for Print/Online Journalism. While at VCU, Taylor hosted a radio show on WVCW, wrote for The Commonwealth Times, and interned for RVA mag and the Richmond-Times Dispatch. Taylor also wrote for the Capitol News Service. Following her time at VCU, Taylor moved to Minneapolis to peruse a career in the arts. While in Minneapolis, Taylor began studying Digital Cinematography through Full Sail. When the pandemic hit, Taylor missed her family and the mountains and moved back to Tazewell. Taylor received her Bachelor’s in Digital Cinematography in September 2022.

Hankins also hosts our public affairs program, InFocus on Sundays at 9 AM.

Join the morning crew daily from 5 AM - 7 AM following ‘Early Today’ & before ‘The Today Show’

