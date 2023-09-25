A Molotov cocktail is thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington

The Cuban Embassy is seen in Washington, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. U.S. law enforcement officials...
The Cuban Embassy is seen in Washington, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. U.S. law enforcement officials have launched an investigation after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington. There was no fire or significant damage to the building.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana))
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL BALSAMO and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least one Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, but there was no significant damage and no one was injured. U.S. law enforcement officials were investigating.

Secret Service officers were called around 8 p.m. Sunday to respond to the attack on a busy street in the Adams-Morgan section of the city. Embassy officials reported that someone had thrown a “possible incendiary device” at the building, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Monday.

There was no fire or significant damage to the building, he said. No arrests had been made.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on the X social media site that the Cuban Embassy “was the target of a terrorist attack by an individual who threw 2 Molotov cocktails,” a type of crude grenade made from a bottle filled with flammable liquid and a wick that’s lit just before it’s thrown. He said no one was injured. A spokesman for the Cuban Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for additional information on Monday.

In 2020, a Cuban man who sought asylum in the U.S. opened fire with an AK-47 at the Cuban Embassy, spraying the front of the building with nearly three dozen rounds. Authorities said the man told them he opened fire because he wanted to “get them before they could get him.”

The shooting left bullet holes in the glass around the embassy’s door, and bullets pierced the bronze statue of Jose Marti, the Cuban writer and national hero, as well as the columns and facade of the building.

Cuba built the embassy in 1917. It closed in January 1961 as Cold War tensions between the two countries escalated, and it reopened as an “interests section” in 1977. In July 2015, it became an embassy once again as the two countries restored relations under President Barack Obama and President Raul Castro.

The embassy is on a busy street between the embassies of Poland and Lithuania.

___

Balsamo reported from New York.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo
Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo
Festival at Tazewell County Fairgrounds honors National Recovery Month
Festival at Tazewell County Fairgrounds honors National Recovery Month
Berwind Vol. Fire Department reaches 37 years as cheif, founding member is diagnosed with...
Berwind Vol. Fire Department reaches 37 years as chief, founding member is diagnosed with terminal colon cancer
Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.
Company to pay someone to binge Netflix shows
William Allison took home a big prize
Tazewell County man wins $100,000

Latest News

FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
A car drove completely through a house in Huntersville on Sunday.
Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12,...
‘On-ramp period’ for student loan borrowers who can’t pay starts in October
A car drove completely through a house in a Huntersville neighborhood on Sunday.
Car crashes through Huntersville home, leaving at least 1 injured