Giant veggie sets world record at State Fair of Virginia

A New World Record was set at the State Fair of Virginia.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An Amissville, Virginia man has a reason to celebrate after setting a new world record for the largest grown vegetable.

On Saturday, September 23, officials at the Virginia State Fair awarded Jason Loris with the top prize after winning the Giant Veggie Weigh-Off.

Congratulations to Jason Loris from Amissville, VA.
Loris entered a Butternut Squash that weighed a whopping 131.4 lbs, according to the Carlton Scale.

The Carlton Scale (Premier provider of industrial weighing solutions) was used for precise...
