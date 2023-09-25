GEAR UP SWV to hold “Meet Up” event for parents/guardians of students

If you have a 7th/8th grader and would like to learn more about college enrollment, this may be for you.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -GEAR UP Southern West Virginia is inviting parents, guardians, and students from local schools to meet their team and learn valuable information about preparing for college.

If you have a student enrolled in seventh or eighth grade in many south West Virginian public schools, you may have heard of GEAR UP Southern West Virginia. It’s part of a federal grant that hopes to give students the tools they need to succeed in postsecondary education. Now, for the first time, GEAR UP SWV hopes to meet with families directly. On Tuesday, September 26, they will be holding a “Meet Up” event at the Loft in Princeton to meet those with seventh or eighth grade students from Mercer County Schools.

In addition to STEM-focused door prizes, they hope to also give people a peace of mind when it comes to enrolling in college.

Kristen O’Sullivan, director, GEAR UP SWV: “I know, as a mother myself, when I’m getting one of my young people – although their young adults now, but when I was getting them enrolled in things, it was helpful to know somebody personally that was involved. It made me feel much more comfortable. So, we really want to be on that level.”

If you would like to learn more about this event and other locations it will be held in the future, O’Sullivan says you can go to GEAR UP Southern West Virginia’s website.

These Meet Up events are also a part of National GEAR UP Week which hope to raise awareness about what this program does.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo
Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo
Keegan Pruente, left, works with Laura Kilpatrick, right, during Keegan's piano lessons on...
More schools are adopting 4-day weeks. For parents, the challenge is day 5
Festival at Tazewell County Fairgrounds honors National Recovery Month
Festival at Tazewell County Fairgrounds honors National Recovery Month
Berwind Vol. Fire Department reaches 37 years as cheif, founding member is diagnosed with...
Berwind Vol. Fire Department reaches 37 years as chief, founding member is diagnosed with terminal colon cancer
All-female motorcycle club holds charity ride for Mercer County Animal Shelter
All-female motorcycle club holds charity ride for Mercer County Animal Shelter

Latest News

GEAR UP SWV to hold “Meet Up” event for parents/guardians of students
GEAR UP SWV to hold “Meet Up” event for parents/guardians of students
Bluefield University statement regarding the death of student Dontae Miller.
Bluefield University student killed in Monroe County crash
WVVA News at 6
United Way’s DWTS Season 10 raises $257k for local partners
Toys for Tots to kick off season with charity shooting match
Toys for Tots to kick off season with charity shooting match