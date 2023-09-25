Fort Spring Pike closure beginning in October

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily beginning Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 6.

These closures will be taking place so that Fort Spring Bridge can be repaired.

The school bus schedule will not be affected. Local traffic will have access to all properties on both sides of the bridge.

The traveling public is asked to use alternate routes around the work area during the set construction hours. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule but not the closure time.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling near the work zone.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.