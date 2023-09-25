Fired Tazewell County deputy’s initial court date set

Former Deputy Summer Hess
Former Deputy Summer Hess(Contributed)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A former Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office deputy who is facing charges of child endangerment, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and assault and battery has an initial court appearance set for Oct. 23.

Summer Hess, who also taught a criminal justice course at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center, was recently indicted on those charges and fired from her job as deputy and from her teaching position.

Richlands Police Department Chief Ron Holt said his department is handling the case at the request of Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

“He reached out to us because he felt like her actions would require an outside agency to handle it because of the criminal nature of the investigation,” Holt said.

At this point, few details about the investigation have been released.

“Although criminal charges have been filed, it’s still an open investigation,” Holt said, adding that Capt.  Adam Crouse is in charge of the investigation.

“We are continuing to work with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and with the Virginia State Police for technical assistance,” Holt said.

Hess was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond and was never booked into a jail facility, he added.

