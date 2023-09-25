“Crystal Concert” showcases glass instruments from past and present

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -On Sunday, a local audience got to soak in some unique instruments and a musician who has performed on the BBC and Mister Roger’s Neighborhood.

Tazewell Middle School was the home of the “Crystal Concert” featuring the musical talents of Dean Shostack, a performer at Colonial Williamsburg. An expert in music and history, Shostack taught himself how to play the glass armonica, a musical instrument invented by a famous Founding Father.

“Ben Franklin invented the armonica in 1761... He’d seen somebody playing wine glasses. He got the idea that put them on a spindle, with the bowls being largest to smallest with a space between just about the size of a piano key. That way you can actually play bass and treble clef at the same time. It was an innovation – one of many that he had,” says Shostack.

Citizens for the Arts, who presented the Crystal Concert, hope the performance entertained its audience while educating them about our country’s history.

“It gave them an opportunity to step back in time and really appreciate instruments, you know, of a period of time that they didn’t grow up in...” says Ginger Branton, executive director for the Citizens for the Arts.

Shostak’s experience making music with glass inspired him to create other glass instruments as well. He commissioned glass handbells and helped invent the world’s first working glass violin – the only one of its kind in existence.

“Yeah, the bells... the English handbells kind of were the next one. Armonica bowls really look a lot like bells and the armonica really suits itself with playing with handbell choirs, and so I started thinking, if you could make the bells out of glass, then you might have something actually new and different. The violin really was more for me because I was already a violinist, and I had this idea if it was possible to have a glass violin that would be something people would be really excited to see and hear,” says says Shostack.

But why glass instruments? Shostak’s answer is simple: they sound beautiful.

“Glass is... a very beautiful sounding material. It’s something that we don’t really use that often and when it gets used, people notice it has a really different quality of sound,” says says Shostack.

Shostak hopes his performance will inspire the next generation to take up the glass armonica.

If you would like to hear these instruments for yourself, Shostak will continue to perform concerts as Colonial Williamsburg. Citizens for the Arts will be showcasing other artists in the near future, with the next one being a performance of Jack and the Beanstalk featuring the Barter Players this October at the Richlands Middle School. If you would like more info on their upcoming performances, Branton says you can find it on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.