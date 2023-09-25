Concord women’s soccer clean sheets Glenville state Sunday

Mountain lions claw through Pioneers in dominant 6-0 win
By Jon Surratt
Sep. 24, 2023
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions women’s soccer team hosted the Glenville State Pioneers at home. Concord was looking to improve on it’s 2-1 MEC (Mountain East Conference) record.

The Mountain Lions would start out hot in the first half, scoring goals at 14 minute, twice in the 36 minute, and in the 45th minute of the first half to take a 4-0 lead. Four different Mountain lions would score in the half. In the second half, Concord would score to more to win 6-0 and clean sheet Glenville State.

