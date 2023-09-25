Concord University receives donation from Enterprise Holdings Foundation

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Representatives with Enterprise Holdings Foundation stopped by University Point to present a donation of $5,000 to Concord University.

The donation is in support of CU’s Gap Fund which works to help “fill the gap” for students who may have a situation arise where they need some financial support, and it is managed by Student Affairs.

Anna Hardy, Chief Student Affairs Officer & Dean of Students says, “The Gap Fund is an important resource for our students who face financial situations that hinder their ability to be successful in college. The fund assists students with medical expenses, living expenses, transportation, childcare, schooling costs, and unexpected financial emergencies. The Gap Fund has already assisted several students this semester whose needs included help with rent, purchasing software for class, tuition, vehicle repairs, and utilities. We are very thankful that Enterprise has chosen to help support our students in need.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.