Bluefield University student killed in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Bluefield University student was killed on Saturday, September 23, following a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County, West Virginia.

According to a release from Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, Senior Trooper L.A. Evans responded to a motor vehicle crash on Waiteville Road in Monroe County, West Virginia at approximately 9:03 p.m. Upon arrival, Senior Trooper Evans observed a red Ford Ranger over an embankment and on its top with significant damage.

The driver, Dontae D’Angelo Miller, 18, of Covington, Va., was entrapped in the vehicle and had succumbed to his injuries by the time first responders arrived.

A Monroe County Coroner also responded and released custody of Miller to a local funeral home.

Miller was a freshman and a member of the wrestling team at BU. The school expressed their grief in a social media post.

“Bluefield University Athletics mourns the loss of freshman wrestler Dontae Miller. Dontae made an incredible impact on our campus community over his short time at Bluefield. He was a tireless worker, a committed student athlete, and a true servant leader on campus. Please join us as we honor Dontae’s memory and lift up his family and friends during this time of sadness,” said Athletic Director Corey Mullins

BU’s wrestling coach Jason Waelti said, “Dontae made us all better in our too-short time with him, and we’re going to honor him by living our lives the way he lived his.”

At this time the cause of the accident is unknown although wet pavement and foggy weather conditions could have been contributing factors.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

