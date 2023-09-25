Birthdays: 9.25.23

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Birthdays: 9.25.23

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo
Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo
Festival at Tazewell County Fairgrounds honors National Recovery Month
Festival at Tazewell County Fairgrounds honors National Recovery Month
Berwind Vol. Fire Department reaches 37 years as cheif, founding member is diagnosed with...
Berwind Vol. Fire Department reaches 37 years as chief, founding member is diagnosed with terminal colon cancer
Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.
Company to pay someone to binge Netflix shows
William Allison took home a big prize
Tazewell County man wins $100,000

Latest News

#ChuckMathenaMonday: Shake, Rattle & Roll--Elvis comes to Princeton, WV this October
#ChuckMathenaMonday: Shake, Rattle & Roll--Elvis comes to Princeton, WV this October
WVVA Today's newest co-anchor--Taylor Hankins.
The morning crew welcomes new co-anchor & Tazewell County’s own Taylor Hankins to WVVA Today
Welcome Taylor to WVVA Today
The morning team welcomes, our new co-anchor, Taylor Hankins to 'WVVA Today!'
Birthdays: 9.25.23
Birthdays: 9.25.23