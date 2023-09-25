Billboard for missing woman

BRUSHFORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local cold case has been given some new attention with the unveiling of a new billboard on route fifty-two in Brushfork.

Brenda Lambert has been missing since July nineteen ninety-two.

According to her sister Christy Kennedy, Brenda was last seen after her son’s birthday party.

Kennedy says her sister was a victim of domestic abuse and after she went missing, they exhausted every avenue possible to find her.

But now Kennedy says her family is sure that Brenda is dead and hoping that this billboard will help generate information on her sister’s whereabouts so they can find her body.

“Pretty much my goal is to bring Brenda home and I want to bury her beside our parents. That is what we want. We are not asking for jail time or prison time. I am not asking for anything but to bring her home. "

Kennedy says that she owes a great debt of gratitude to the aware foundation for the billboard and their tireless work on behalf of their sister and of all the missing people yet to be found.

