All-female motorcycle club holds charity ride for Mercer County Animal Shelter

The Valkyries Ladies Club enjoy motorcycles and helping others
All-female motorcycle club holds charity ride for Mercer County Animal Shelter
All-female motorcycle club holds charity ride for Mercer County Animal Shelter(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -An all-female motorcycle club is helping animals in the area while having a good time.

The Valkyries Ladies Club describe themselves as a sisterhood of women who share a passion for motorcycles and helping their community. On Sunday, their Princeton chapter gave a helping hand to the Mercer County Animal shelter using a charity ride over East River Mountain. This fundraiser was sponsored by Cole Harley-Davidson who provided lunch for the riders and a starting point and end point for their ride. Organizers from the Valkyries say the funds and resources raised by the ride will be very beneficial to the struggling shelter and continue the Valkyries’ mission of helping others.

“We are doing it because we know that Mercer County Animal Shelter has struggled this year, they’ve stayed on red alert, and we just... we really want to help them,” says Denise Brooks, secretary treasurer for the Valkyries Ladies Club Princeton Chapter.

“They’ve been really low on funding this year so it’s our way of giving back to the community and bringing, like, acknowledgment to the issues at hand,” says Ashley Bell, vice president of the Valkyries Ladies Club Princeton Chapter.

Bell says the Valkyries will ride again other times of this year as well. They will be holding rides for breast cancer awareness and a toy drive. To keep up with the Valkyries Ladies Club and their upcoming rides, you can find their pages on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Trae Wilborn, 23
Princeton High’s first Marshall University Yeager Scholarship recipient takes next step in education at WVSOM white coat ceremony
William Allison took home a big prize
Tazewell County man wins $100,000
Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo
Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo
Football Friday: September 22: Part 1
Football Friday: September 22: Part 1
Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.
Company to pay someone to binge Netflix shows

Latest News

“Taste of Tazewell” showcases local restaurants
“Taste of Tazewell” showcases local restaurants
Berwind Vol. Fire Department reaches 37 years as cheif, founding member is diagnosed with...
Berwind Vol. Fire Department reaches 37 years as chief, founding member is diagnosed with terminal colon cancer
Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo
Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo
Festival at Tazewell County Fairgrounds honors National Recovery Month
Festival at Tazewell County Fairgrounds honors National Recovery Month