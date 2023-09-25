8 injured when JetBlue flight from Ecuador hits severe turbulence as it approaches Fort Lauderdale

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the...
The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while landing in Florida on Monday, injuring seven passengers and a crew member, the airline said in a statement.

JetBlue flight 1256 was headed from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a landing shortly after 5 a.m. when it “experienced sudden severe turbulence as it neared Florida,” the statement said.

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said. The airline said it could not comment on the severity of the injuries. Broward County Fire-Rescue, which treated the injured, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The airline said the Airbus 320 twin-engine plane was taken out of service for inspection.

The Fort Lauderdale airport directed all questions to the airline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo
Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo
Festival at Tazewell County Fairgrounds honors National Recovery Month
Festival at Tazewell County Fairgrounds honors National Recovery Month
Berwind Vol. Fire Department reaches 37 years as cheif, founding member is diagnosed with...
Berwind Vol. Fire Department reaches 37 years as chief, founding member is diagnosed with terminal colon cancer
Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.
Company to pay someone to binge Netflix shows
William Allison took home a big prize
Tazewell County man wins $100,000

Latest News

A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured...
Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Tazewell County man wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery game
Tazewell County man wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery game
Road Closed
Fort Spring Pike closure beginning in October