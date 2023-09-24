“Taste of Tazewell” showcases local restaurants

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Six different Tazewell restaurants participated in the Taste of Tazewell: Bee Noodle’d, The Well, The Old Virginia Chophouse, the Happy Goat, the Front Porch, and the Bearded Dragon Food Truck and Back of the Dragon Brewery.

“It gives customers a chance to come in and see what our restaurants offer and take a look at our menu and enjoy our atmosphere here at our restaurant,” says Krista Cline, General Manager for the Old Virginia Chophouse.

This event, organized by Tazewell Today, lets people try a little bit of food from each of these restaurants. For some people participating in the Taste of Tazewell, it was a chance to try some foods that they’ve never had before.

“I ordered a deep-fried mac and cheese ball... Really good. With spaghetti sauce on it or some sort of proprietary blend...” says Aaron Roberts, a participant in the Taste of Tazewell, “...a nice blend of herbs and spices. It’s great.”

For the restaurants participating, it was also the chance to show off their restaurants to the community and bring in new customers.

“We’ve had several people come in. It kind of gives them a taste of what we have here if they’ve not joined us before. So, it gives them an idea of what we have on our menu and other items if they wanted to try them as well,” says Kara Smith, Bee Noodle’d’s manager.

Whether they were there for the unique foods or the diverse atmospheres the people participating in this dining showcase walked away with a “Taste of Tazewell.”

An organizer for Tazewell Today says they hope to hold another Taste of Tazewell soon as this event was sold out. You can keep up to date on when this will be announced on the Tazewell Today website or their Facebook page.

