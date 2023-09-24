Festival at Tazewell County Fairgrounds honors National Recovery Month

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -September is National Recovery Month, an observance dedicated to fighting addictions. To coincide with this month, the Tazewell County Mountain Movers held a recovery festival at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds. Many organizations and businesses joined in the festival as vendors to sell things or give out information and Narcan. Live music from multiple genres joined the festival to promote the idea of celebrating without substance abuse. There were also solemn moments in the celebration like a recovery testimonial, a memorial walk for those who lost the fight against addiction, and a memory wall to display their pictures. An organizer for the event hopes this event will help encourage people who are currently struggling with addiction and help them realize that recovery is possible.

“...Want to open up and let the community know... that it’s okay...” says Trinkle W. Cash, from the Tazewell County Mountain Movers, “...give the community just a little more insight on how to help address maybe somebody that’s in their family that... is struggling with addiction or something like that... there is hope.”

Cash says they hope to hold more events like this throughout the year. If you would like to keep up to date on when those will be, he encourages you to follow Mountain Movers Tazewell County on Facebook.

