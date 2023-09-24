Bluefield University football upended by Lindsey Wilson Saturday

Rams fall to 11th ranked Blue Raiders 45-28 at home
Bluefield University football upended by Lindsey Wilson Saturday
By Jon Surratt
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams hosted the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders Saturday. The Rams were coming in off a loss the 7th ranked Bethel Wildcats, while the Blue Raiders looked to remain steady ranking 11th in the NAIA poll.

The Blue Raiders got out to a hot start, leading 14-0 less than four minutes into the game. The Rams would answer back to make it a 21-14 game at half. However, the Blue Raiders would dominate the rest of the way to win 45-28.

