Bluefield University football upended by Lindsey Wilson Saturday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams hosted the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders Saturday. The Rams were coming in off a loss the 7th ranked Bethel Wildcats, while the Blue Raiders looked to remain steady ranking 11th in the NAIA poll.

The Blue Raiders got out to a hot start, leading 14-0 less than four minutes into the game. The Rams would answer back to make it a 21-14 game at half. However, the Blue Raiders would dominate the rest of the way to win 45-28.

