Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo

This year’s winner says her new Chevy Spark is a blessing from God.
Blood donor wins car at Ramey/Red Cross blood drive bingo
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Summer has officially ended, and with it, the annual Ramey/Red Cross blood drive. To conclude the drive, Ramey gave away a new Chevy Spark to one lucky donor. The winner was decided by a blackout bingo game. That means whoever filled up the card first, gets the car. This year’s lucky winner is Jessica Bailey. She describes the new car as a blessing from God and an answer to prayers, adding that it’s like a wedding present for when her and her boyfriend get married next year. However, as passionate as she is about winning the new Spark, it is her passion for saving lives that first made her want to give blood. She encourages others to do the same.

“I want to encourage people to donate blood because it saves so many lives, and it breaks my heart to see people struggling with cancer, liver failure. I just... pray that ya’ll will take a chance and donate blood. It saves lives,” says Bailey.

Consolation prizes were also given out to those who didn’t win the car. There were gift cards available for the first few people to win a traditional bingo line. This blood drive will return next year, but Ramey encourages everyone to consider donating other times of the year as well.

