Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support

By Stetson Miller
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to Washington on Thursday to seek more support from the U.S. as the Ukrainian counteroffensive continues in Russia.

This marked President Volodymyr Zelensky’s second wartime visit to Washington. But this time, there was less fanfare and more hesitancy from Republicans about providing aid for a war that continues to drag on.

Zelensky said he was grateful to America for all the support it has given but warned that Ukraine could lose the war if the U.S. cuts back on aid. President Biden has asked for an additional $26 billion in aid but some Republican members of Congress remain divided about whether or not more aid should be provided.

He met with House leaders and members of the Senate to answer questions about how the United States’ funds were being used.

Sen. Josh Hawley wasn’t convinced aid was necessary. “Was is it that we’re trying to accomplish and at what cost? I mean we’re going to spend another hundred billion for what?” he said.

Rep. Barry Moore had similar questions. “When it comes to spending their money, we need to know where it’s going and what it’s being used for. And so I’m being a no vote on it until we get oversight.”

The Biden Administration proposed an additional $24 billion dollars in aid to Ukraine, saying it is a matter of both supporting the people of Ukraine and is in the U.S.’s best interest.

“We have been providing an awful lot leading the world and capabilities for Ukraine. Imagine how much higher that cost will be, not just in treasure, but in American blood if we just turn a blind eye and let Mr. Putin take all of Ukraine,” said John Kirby, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications.

Zelensky also made stops at the Pentagon and at the White House, where he met with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The president announced an additional $325 million in military aid during the visit including weapons and cluster munitions.

The Ukrainian President thanked the president and the U.S. government for their support.

“Thank you for the invitation. Our whole dialogue is proof that our countries are really, truly allies and strategic friends, and we greatly appreciate that vital assistance provided by the United States to Ukraine to combat Russian terror,” said Zelensky.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October
14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
‘He was a loving, sweet, kind young man’: 14-year-old, two dogs killed in vehicle crash in Virginia
Calvin Tyler Hensley, 17, reportedly died in an ATV crash in West Virginia over the weekend.
‘We are heartbroken’: 17-year-old high school student dies in ATV crash
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife

Latest News

Richard Pearson with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said the...
Shortage of referees forcing school district to move football games to Thursday
Bystanders and police officers are seen working together for several minutes to lift the...
Police, bystanders lift overturned car off 19-year-old driver, saving his life
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.
Many dog owners have doubts about vaccines, study says