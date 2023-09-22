Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the coast of the Carolinas

As Ophelia makes her way up the east coast tonight, we’ll begin to see some wind and heavy clouds building in this evening. Overnight an occasional rain shower is expected, but the bulk of the rain will be arriving Saturday morning. Temperatures tonight will be falling into the low 50s once again. Wind will begin picking up after midnight, though the strongest winds will be off to our east. We should only see wind from the east at 5 - 10 miles per hour overnight.

Ophelia moves up the east coast, impacting our area tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Saturday, around 5 AM is when the rain looks to move into the area. The rain will become more widespread as we head into the later parts of the morning. Rain fall looks to stay within a quarter to a half inch of accumulation, with higher amounts possible in our northern counties. Off to our east will be where the heaviest wind and rain will be. Overall, it should just be another rainy day for us. Winds on Saturday will be from the north at 10 - 15 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 25 mph possible. Temperatures on Saturday will be perfect for the first day of fall. We’ll be unseasonably cold with highs in the low 60s. This’ll be due to Ophelia dragging in cooler air from the north.

Tomorrow will be overcast with occasional rain showers (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will begin tapering off as we head into the evening. Occasional rain showers will still remain possible into Sunday. Overall, we’re looking at a pretty wet start to fall, with rain in the forecast through the beginning of the week.

