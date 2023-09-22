Toddler dies after couple leaves twins home alone for 8 hours, police say

A couple was arrested after officers say they left two toddlers home alone for eight hours and one of the children died. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Florida police say a couple has been arrested after leaving their twin toddlers home alone for several hours, resulting in one of the children dying.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers were called to a home on Sept. 1 for reports of a toddler not breathing.

The 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but later died.

Her mother, 22-year-old Donrea McLaughlin, claimed that she took a nap and was woken up by her boyfriend Sean Lee II, 26, because the child was not breathing.

Investigators said they found that McLaughlin and Lee went to work that day and left the 3-year-old and her twin sibling alone for eight hours.

The children were not checked on during that time, according to officers. The surviving child was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said their investigation uncovered a history of prolonged abuse and neglect, which contributed to the child’s death and injuries to her twin.

McLaughlin and Lee ended up leaving the Gainesville area and traveled to Atlanta. A warrant was issued for their arrest.

This week, a team of officers, deputies, and U.S. Marshals coordinated the couple’s arrest.

McLaughlin and Lee are expected to be brought back to Florida to face charges of murder, aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

Authorities said the couple is being held on a $4.5 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October
14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
‘He was a loving, sweet, kind young man’: 14-year-old, two dogs killed in vehicle crash in Virginia
Calvin Tyler Hensley, 17, reportedly died in an ATV crash in West Virginia over the weekend.
‘We are heartbroken’: 17-year-old high school student dies in ATV crash
Bus Stop Stabbing Investigation
J.R. Tucker High School student stabbed at Henrico bus stop: ‘I’m really scared’

Latest News

Sheneen McClain, mother of Elijah McClain, looks on outside the courtroom at the Adams County...
Video of Elijah McClain’s stop by police shown as officers on trial in Black man’s death
Old Stone Church, Lewisburg
Greenbrier Historic Society in search of actors for upcoming candlelight cemetery tours
President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
Gun violence is the ultimate ‘superstorm,’ President Biden says as he announces new federal effort
This Aug. 6, 2018, photo released by Fairfax County Police Department shows Veronica...
Mother gets 78-year prison term for killing daughters, 15 and 5, in Virginia
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption