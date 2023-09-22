Tazewell County man wins $100,000

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A Tazewell man took home a big prize with a scratch ticket.

When William Allison discovered he had won $100,000 playing the Virginia Lottery’s Crossword Connect 5X game, he told his wife he had to go to Abingdon because he had won the lottery, and he was not joking.

Allison bought his winning ticket at Cargo Oil, located at 812 East Fincastle Turnpike in Tazewell.

He said he is retired and has no plans for his winnings except to pay bills.

Crossword Connect 5X is one of dozens of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 up to the $100,000 top prize. This is the fifth top prize claimed, which means one more remains unclaimed.

The chances of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,224,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.83.

