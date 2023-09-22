Princeton High’s first Marshall University Yeager Scholarship recipient takes next step in education at WVSOM white coat ceremony

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg held its white coat ceremony for first-year students and one of those students may look familiar.

23-year-old La Trae Wilborn graduated from Princeton High School in Mercer County in 2018, where he was the school’s first student to receive the Marshall Univerity Yeager Scholarship. Wilborn completed his undergrad studies at Marshall, where he majored in Bio-Chemistry, while also earning five minors. During his time there, Wilborn was able to study abroad in England and Spain, which he says is all thanks to the Yeager Scholarship.

He graduated from Marshall last year with the distinction of Magna Cum Laude.

Following his college graduation, Wilborn tells WVVA that he was feeling overwhelmed by his intense schooling and decided to take a gap year to refocus. Now, he is back in school and working toward his next goal: becoming a doctor.

“I always thought about medicine, but it was like a second-guessing type of thing,” he explained. “But now, that I’m here and I’m loving it- love the school, love the staff, love the environment. It’s just great. I just feel really accomplished. [I] just finished my first class yesterday. Yeah, I just feel like I’m where I need to be.”

Wilborn will be studying at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine for the next four years and is set to graduate in 2027.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.