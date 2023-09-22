Princeton claws through Pikeview in Stroke Awareness Game

GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Pikeview Panthers hosted the Princeton Tigers as part of a tri-match Thursday with Nicholas County.

The final game of three the Panthers took on the Tigers. It was the Tigers Stroke Awareness Game in honor of their assistant coach wendy Johnson.

The Tigers would prevail in straight sets after a smooth 25-16 win in set one, and a tighter second set 25-21.

