Greenbrier Historic Society in search of actors for upcoming candlelight cemetery tours

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The official start date of the fall season is Saturday, September 23, and those at the Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS) are already getting a jump on all things spooky.

Next month, the historical society will host a series of candlelight cemetery tours that will feature unique and possibly haunted stories of Lewisburg’s past through headstones in both the Old Stone Church and Dick Pointer Cemeteries.

But, they need the help of the community to pull it off.

The Greenbrier Historical Society is looking for actors to portray some of these ghastly characters of history, some of whom could even be your ancestors!

“If you really like research, genealogy, you have free access to our archives to come really connect with your character,” shared Casadi Shock, Marketing and Communications Director for the GHS. “But it’s really fun. It’s a really fun way to connect with history in a way that I don’t think a lot of people get opportunities to do.”

Actors will be asked to memorize a one-page monologue about their characters. Some of these stories include that of Charles Lockard Donnally, who killed a man for $10 and was later killed for that same $10; David Creigh, a man known as the “Greenbrier Martyr,” who is notorious for killing a Union soldier and being hanged for his crimes; and even a lesson on the culprit of the Great Fire of Lewisburg in 1897.

Parts are available for both men and women and costumes will be provided.

The tours will be held on select dates in October and coincide with numerous Halloween and fall-themed events happening over at Carnegie Hall. To learn more about these upcoming events and how to take part, visit greenbrierhistorical.org/halloween.

