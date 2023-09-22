Furcast @ Noon: Meet Lucy!

By Joshua Bolden and Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the newest edition of ‘Your Furcast @ Noon’ friend to the show, Ciara McKee with the Mercer County Animal Shelter introduces Meteorologist Collin Rogers, Joshua Bolden and you to Lucy.

Lucy came to the shelter after being hit by a vehicle and you wouldn’t know about her recent accident by looking at her.

Ciara says Lucy has practically made a full recovery and her personality ranges from being a “couch potato” to get a burst of energy and ready run a mile.

Ciara says she is between 3-4 years old.

She is one who is gentle and gets along with children, cats and other dogs.

The shelter is located at 961 Shelter Rd, Princeton, WV 24740

