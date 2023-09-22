Farewell & All The Best, WVVA’s Christina Kass!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - September 22, 2023 marks the final morning newscast for WVVA Today’s morning producer and anchor, Christina Kass.

Kass. who grew up not too far away in Blacksburg, Virginia first came to WVVA as in intern in the Winter of 2020.

Upon graduating she returned to the station just off of U.S. Route 460 in Bluefield, WV as a reporter quickly rising through the ranks to weekend reporter and weekend anchor before being promoted to producer and anchor of the morning program.

We take a look at the Hokie alum’s journey with us with some classic Christina moments in the video above.

Collin, Joshua, Teraina and Ervin with WVVA Today and all of us at WVVA as a whole thank you for your dedication and contributions to the Two Virginias. We know you will continue to accomplish wonderful things.

