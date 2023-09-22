A cool and damp weekend lies ahead
A coastal low will bring us lots of clouds and occasional showers
We should stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s this afternoon.
Clouds will increase throughout the overnight hours, and a few showers are possible late tonight. Low temperatures will dip down into the upper 40s and 50s.
A coastal low will bring us lots of clouds, occasional showers, and cooler temperatures on Saturday. The heavy rain and flooding threat will stay off to our east, but we’ll still notice some showers at times. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and low/mid 60s on Saturday afternoon.
Some leftover showers are possible on Sunday morning, but most should dry up with mainly cloudy skies. High temperatures will remain below average in the 60s on Sunday afternoon.
Dry air looks to stay in place next Monday, but more unsettled weather will return for the rest of the workweek. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
