A cool and damp weekend lies ahead

A coastal low will bring us lots of clouds and occasional showers
A cool and cloudy weekend is expected with some occasional showers.
A cool and cloudy weekend is expected with some occasional showers.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We should stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s this afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low/mid...
A mix of sun and clouds is expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Clouds will increase throughout the overnight hours, and a few showers are possible late tonight. Low temperatures will dip down into the upper 40s and 50s.

Clouds will increase tonight, and we could see a few showers late.
Clouds will increase tonight, and we could see a few showers late.

A coastal low will bring us lots of clouds, occasional showers, and cooler temperatures on Saturday. The heavy rain and flooding threat will stay off to our east, but we’ll still notice some showers at times. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and low/mid 60s on Saturday afternoon.

Cloudy skies and some occasional showers are expected tomorrow as temperatures stay in the...
Cloudy skies and some occasional showers are expected tomorrow as temperatures stay in the upper 50s and low/mid 60s.

Some leftover showers are possible on Sunday morning, but most should dry up with mainly cloudy skies. High temperatures will remain below average in the 60s on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain below average for quite some time.
Temperatures will remain below average for quite some time.

Dry air looks to stay in place next Monday, but more unsettled weather will return for the rest of the workweek. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

