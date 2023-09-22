Carilion Clinic opens facility in Bluefield, Va.

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Carilion Clinic has expanded its medical care services into Bluefield, Va.

A ribbon-cutting was held today for Carilion Clinic Family Medicine-Bluefield, located in the Westwood Medical Park.

Dr. Sheila Patel, along with a nurse practitioner and staff, will offer a wide range of medical services.

Patel, a Graham High School graduate, said it’s good to be home to practice.

“It’s a godsend,” she said. “It’s nice to have health care for our patients here. The hospital (Bluefield Regional Medical Center) closed during the pandemic so I think it is a fresh start and I think it’s a good thing for the community. "

Patel said the practice is starting out offering internal medicine and primary care.

“Eventually, in the next six to eight months we should be adopting a telehealth system that will bring in some specialists that will be available and the patients will be here and the specialists will be available through telehealth,” she said.

That will allow patients to receive the needed care here without having to commute somewhere else.

Tazewell County Supervisor Maggie Asbury was on hand for the event.

“It’s an exciting day in the neighborhood for Bluefield, Va.” she said. “We are really excited as far as the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors to be partnering with them.”

Carilion, headquartered in Roanoke, Va. has a hospital in Tazewell.

Patel, who is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, provides patient-centered care with a focus on patient education and lifestyle change. She has a special interest in chronic disease prevention and treatment and mental wellbeing.

The clinic will open for patients Monday morning.

