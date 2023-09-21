Winona woman facing felony charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Winona woman is facing felony charges according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Whitney L. James, 26 of Winona, was charged with the felony offense of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Substantial Injury or Death (2 counts), and the misdemeanor offenses of DUI, DUI with Minors in the Vehicle, and Failure to Maintain Control following a car crash.

Fridley said that deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Edmond Road where a vehicle had overturned in the evening of September 12.

When deputies arrived, they did find a single female driver and two juvenile passengers. Deputies could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath. Deputies contacted a DUI Expert within the department to come out. The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and admitted to having “a few” shots of moonshine.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.