This farm’s 2023 corn maze theme is based on the Super Mario Bros.

Amazing Acres Farm has announced the hours and theme for their 20-acre corn maze, the largest...
Amazing Acres Farm has announced the hours and theme for their 20-acre corn maze, the largest in Indiana.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A farm in Indiana is giving visitors the chance to get lost in a corn maze themed after the video game character Mario.

Amazing Acres Farms revealed the design for the 20-acre Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch this year, which will feature characters from the Super Mario Bros. franchise, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Toad and a number of other characters.

Also new to the attraction this year are a “mega slide,” a donut shop, and a jumbo jumping pillow for all ages.

Organizers said thousands of people visit the farm every year.

The farm features other activities besides the maze, including a pumpkin patch, hayrides, Straw Mountain, wheelbarrow-racing, and more.

Amazing Acres Farms is located at 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo Indiana, 46793.

It’s open from now until Oct. 29. Tickets start at $12 per person for general admission. Children under the age of 2 get in for free.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Tyler Hensley, 17, reportedly died in an ATV crash in West Virginia over the weekend.
‘We are heartbroken’: 17-year-old high school student dies in ATV crash
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife
Skylar Powers, 11
Greenbrier County Little League football team supports injured player following hospitalization
Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say
Virginia and Tommy Stevens hold hands at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
‘She won’t let go of him’: Hospital puts husband, wife side by side to spend final moments together

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch’s surprise exit from Fox leaves son Lachlan in line of succession at media empire
The UAW meets with Stellantis Thursday for more talks as the union’s strike enters day 7. (CNN,...
UAW strike: Deadline looms, more plants face walkouts
Tazewell County leaders say Pure salmon project is still happening
Tazewell County leaders say Pure Salmon project is still happening
Early voting begins tomorrow in Virginia
A group of asylum-seekers from Ecuador wait in a makeshift camp after crossing the nearby...
After a lull, asylum-seekers adapt to US immigration changes and again overwhelm border agents