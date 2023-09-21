Tazewell County leaders say Pure Salmon project is still a go

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Leaders in Tazewell County say a plan known as “Project Jonah” is still happening in the county. Tazewell County Administrator, Eric Young says the company Pure Salmon has finished their work on the land that will house a 750-thousand square feet facility.

Young says construction on the facility should begin by next spring. He says the first building to go up will likely be an administrative building.

Virginia Delegate Will Morefield says the project would be a big help when it comes to diversifying jobs in Southwest Virginia. He says the project has been in the works for a decade but it is still happening.

Morefield says the project will be the world’s largest vertically indoor salmon facility. He adds the project will bring about 200 jobs to the area.

“We started that project in 2013. We’re very excited about that. We anticipate that the project will be completed in 2025, possibly 2026,” said Morefield.

Morefield says a potential hydroelectric project by Dominion Energy in the county has stalled for now. He says the company has turned more of their attention towards wind projects in Eastern Virginia.

Morefield insists that he is still urging Dominion Energy to bring the hydroelectric business to Tazewell County and that not all hope is lost for the project.

