Tactical Retreat Unplugged is headed to Portugal’s Camino de Santiago
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A local non-profit is going overseas to raise awareness for the high rates of suicide in veterans and first responders.

Tazewell County’s Tactical Retreat Unplugged is taking a small group of veterans to the 180 mile long Camino de Santiago in Portugal.

The goal of this pilgrimage is to raise awareness along the route for the PTSD that veterans and first responders live with on a daily basis.

The hikers hope to also serve as a beacon of hope for those on the trail who may be dealing with similar issues.

In addition to bringing the issue to light. The trip is set to be a healing experience for the veterans with the non profit.

“As we walk the Camino we will have that small group dynamic where we can have intimate conversations about things that have been problematic in our life,” said executive director for the organization Matthew Brandt.

The non-profit will head over seas the first week of October with plans to return home by the end of that month.

Once back state-side Tactical Retreat Unplugged will begin to hold volunteer days for building the key infrastructure they need for their healing grounds in North Tazewell.

To follow the non-profits Portuguese journey and to learn about those volunteer opportunities you can follow their Facebook page.

