Raleigh County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scammers

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a phone scam where someone is...
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a phone scam where someone is claiming to be deputies.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a phone scam where someone is claiming to be deputies.

The RCSO said in a post that people claiming to be from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, and demanding payment for various offences including but not limited to failure to appear for jury duty.

The Sheriff’s Office believes that the scammers have looked on news articles, social media, etc. and learned the names of some of our deputies and are using those names in an attempt to appear legitimate.

RCSO wants the public to know that they would never collect fines or money from anyone via telephone. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and asking for money, hang up immediately.

If you are concerned that the call may be legitimate, please call us at 304-255-9300, or physically come to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement headquarters.

