Raleigh County delegate to run for circuit judge

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Del. Brandon Steele made a surprise announcement outside of the Raleigh County Courthouse on Thursday.

In front of a crowd of supporters, he declared his intention to not seek another term in the House of Delegates and instead run for Raleigh County Circuit Judge. He wanted to keep a pledge he made to voters in 2018 to stick to a three-term limit. “As tough as it is to walk away from the House, it’s a promise I want to keep.”

A force to be reckoned with in the House of Delegates, the Raleigh County lawmaker is looking forward to the prospect of being able to serve the state closer to home.

“I feel I’m being called to come and take care of things here. I look at that job as a judge and what it means and the responsibilities of that. Having been in the legislature and shown what my values are, I think they correspond with the values of the vast majority of people in Raleigh County.”

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore was among the supporters who turned out to the announcement. “He’s a man who is dedicated to service to his country to the state and the community. He’s proven time and time again whether in uniform or in the House of Delegates. I think this is a natural step for somebody like him.”

As a Marine Corps veteran and member of the House Judiciary Committee, his hope is to now help people from the front lines of the struggles that beleaguer the area --from helping to address the recent rise in gun violence to rebuilding families torn apart by the drug crisis.

“I look forward to continuing the tradition of a fair and impartial judiciary where folks can come and have their issues heard and where the rule of law reigns.”

The election for judge will be held in May of 2024, when it will be up to voters to decide who will serve the eight-year term.

To date, the current Judge Robert Burnside has not officially announced yet whether he will be seeking another term in the seat.

