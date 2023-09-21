Potential tropical cyclone sixteen could turn into our next named storm.

Most of the heavy wind and rain look to stay off to our east.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The low-pressure system that we’ve been watching all week has formed and could continue to strengthen as we head into the weekend. As it heads up the east coast, we’ll see more clouds beginning to build in throughout the day tomorrow. Most of us should stay dry as we head into the overnight hours, though a pop-up rain shower can’t be ruled out. Low temperatures tonight fall into the mid 50s once again.

This storm will likely bring us rain and wind this weekend
This storm will likely bring us rain and wind this weekend(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we’ll be mostly cloudy as the low-pressure system makes its way up the coast. We’re looking at high temperatures to begin to cool off, with highs only getting into the low 70s and upper 60s on Friday. Rain looks to begin in our area after midnight on Friday and through most of Saturday. The system does look to track farther into our area, but most of the heavy rain and wind will stay off to our east. We can expect overcast conditions and occasional rain showers. Winds could also be a little strong at times, gusting as high as 15 miles per hour. The storm looks to strengthen into a tropical storm by tomorrow evening. If it does, then it will become Ophelia, our next named storm.

Most of the heavy rain will be off to our east
Most of the heavy rain will be off to our east(WVVA WEATHER)

