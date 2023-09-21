New Raleigh County fire levy coordinator hired


A new Raleigh County Fire Coordinator has started work.
A new Raleigh County Fire Coordinator has started work.
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new Raleigh County Fire Coordinator has started work. Charleston Fire Capt. Jason Whiting has been selected to replace the late Joe Crist, who passed away in July.

Whiting was sworn in by the Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday and went to work immediately. He brings to the office 20 years of experience as both a firefighter and paramedic. In addition to his role overseeing taxpayer dollars spent on county volunteer fire departments, Whiting will be charged with making the case to voters to support the levy again in May.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to continue that and streamlining the process of getting the fire levy taken care of and the fire departments’ needs.”

Whiting said he plans to retire from the Charleston Fire Dept. to take on the role full time.

