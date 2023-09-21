Man arrested, accused of trying to run over several people in park

Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through Central Park in a truck and trying to run over several people.
By Lauren Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through Central Park in a truck and trying to run over several people.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the driver “narrowly missed” a number of people, who ran to get away.

Officials said he drove in and out of the park several times, hitting several pieces of property. Police said the park had to be closed with fencing for repairs.

Officials identified the suspect as Bruce Alvey at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

According to police, Alvey is facing a minimum of four charges of attempted first-degree murder. His mugshot was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Tyler Hensley, 17, reportedly died in an ATV crash in West Virginia over the weekend.
‘We are heartbroken’: 17-year-old high school student dies in ATV crash
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife
Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say
Virginia and Tommy Stevens hold hands at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
‘She won’t let go of him’: Hospital puts husband, wife side by side to spend final moments together
Skylar Powers, 11
Greenbrier County Little League football team supports injured player following hospitalization

Latest News

James Monroe High School
James Monroe High School closed temporarily after electrical fire
Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.
Late-night hosts cancel ‘Strike Force Three’ live show after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.
Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Testimony begins in officers’ trial over death of Elijah McClain, who was put in neck hold, sedated