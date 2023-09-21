James Monroe High School closed temporarily after electrical fire

James Monroe High School
James Monroe High School(WVVA News)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Monroe High School in Monroe County is temporarily closed after an electrical fire in the maintenance room was detected early Wednesday morning.

The school system posted that Appalachian Power is working on the problem but the school was closed Wednesday and will be closed at least today and Friday with students using virtual learning.

Students are coming to the school today to pick up chrome books and the schedule is:

Students with last names starting with A-H can pick up chrome books from 9 a.m to 11 a.m.

Last names starting with I-Q can come to the school between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Students with last names starting with R-Z can pick up chrome books between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“Students and parents please bare with us as we work through this situation. We are only allowing 4-5 students in the building at a time (when they pick up chrome books),” the school’s post said.

Appalachian Power continues to work on the problem, but no more details about exactly what happened and how long it will to take to fix the issue are yet available.

