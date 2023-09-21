Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to citizens about phone scammers.
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to citizens about phone scammers.

The scammers are pretending to be officers and demanding payment for offenses such as missing jury duty and arrest warrants.

Sheriff Mike Fridley states that scammers have obtained officer names from news articles, social media, and other sources to appear more legitimate.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind you that they never collect fines or money from anyone by phone and advise residents to hang up immediately when they receive these calls.

Additionally, authorities urge you not to give these callers any information, and if you are concerned that the call was genuine, contact them at 304-574-4216 or visit them at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

