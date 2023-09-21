Early voting begins tomorrow in Virginia

(KSLA)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VIRGINIA - (WVVA) - Early voting for the Nov. 7 general election starts Friday in Virginia, and all Tazewell County voters will have state and county races on their ballots, and some districts will decide on a supervisor.

Brian Earls, Tazewell County Registrar, said early voting will be held only at his office in North Tazewell, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with two Saturday voting days – Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Requested absentee ballots have already been sent out, Earls said.

In the state races, incumbent state Sen. Travis Hackworth, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Robert W. Beckham.

Incumbent Republican Del. James W. “Will” Morefield is facing Independent David M. “Tiger Dave” Ratliff.

All county Constitutional Offices are on the ballot, with only one office contested.

Interim Clerk of Court Susie O. Vance will face Charity McDaniel Hurst.

Commonwealth’s Attorney J. Chris Plaster, Sheriff Brian L. Hieatt, Commissioner of Revenue David R. Anderson and Treasurer David T. Larimer II are all running unopposed.

The other countywide race is for three seats on the Soil and  Water Conservation Directors for the Tazewell District.

Competing for those three seats are Harry Dwight Phillips, Rodney L. Brown, David W. Simmons, Malcolm E.  “Eddie” Rhudy and Jack W. Asbury.

In the Eastern District, incumbent Supervisor Charles A. Stacy is being challenged by Charles E. “Chuck” Pressley. School Board member Erik D. Robinson is running unopposed.

In the Northern District, incumbent Supervisor Margaret A. “Maggie” Asbury is being challenged by Kyle Aaron Cruey. Incumbent School Board member David Woodard II is running unopposed.

In the Northwestern District, incumbent Supervisor Shanna C. Plaster and incumbent School Board member Donna Lawson Whittington are running unopposed.

Earls said voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot and voter registration deadline is Oct. 16.

Earls also said that anyone who receives an absentee ballot but decides to vote in-person should bring their absentee ballot with them to his office.

